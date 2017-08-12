It was “The Notorious” Conor McGregor’s turn to meet with the media on Friday from UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, a day after Floyd “Money” Mayweather did the same in advance of their August 26 headlining attraction from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada .
The event will be broadcast on Showtime PPV
Here is what McGregor had to say Friday:
CONOR McGREGOR
“I have a game plan and I will execute it perfectly, like always. I have been boxing my whole life so this is not a new experience for me. I will rule over MMA and boxing with an iron fist after August 26th.
“The tale of the fight will be waiting to see who takes a step back first. We all know Floyd is a great defensive boxer and he isn’t going to keep coming forward like he says. If he does, it’s going to be a quick night for me.
“It’s a moment like this that makes you reflect on everything you’ve been through. I have the same camp around me for this entire rise and I think that’s a key to my success. Some fighters think they need to move or do crazy things to improve as a fighter. I just surrounded myself with guys who are skilled and we became the best together. So, this is for all of us. This is our moment.
“It means the world to have fans traveling from Ireland and all over the world for this fight. This is the biggest fight of all time and we owe them a hell of a show.