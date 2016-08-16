Ndou Officially Retires

Today is my birthday and I have turned 45. I can proudly announce that today I am officially retired from boxing. It has been a long and successful career for me. My legacy in that regard is already solidified.

In the last few months I was contemplating having one more fight in South Africa, however after giving it some serious thought – I have now decided against it.

I think I have achieved more than what I expected as a boxer. I remember the first time I laced boxing gloves my dream was just to win the National Amateur title. I have won two world titles in two weight classes as a professional. This exceeded my modest goals and I can truly reflect upon these titles as my greatest achievements.

I am very grateful of what boxing has given me in life and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everybody who helped me make it to the top. I did not do this on my own hence I would like to thank every promoter, manager, trainer, sparring partners, sponsors and everyone else who has contributed to my achievement. I would also like to thank my fans and my beautiful family for the love and support they gave me throughout my career. It definitely could not be done without them. Above all I would like to thank the Almighty God for protecting me throughout my career and allowing me to finish my career while my brain cells are still intact.

Now with that I can proudly say that chapter of my life has been written and I am looking forward to the next chapter of my life as a lawyer and aspiring future politician in South Africa. I am already a successful lawyer with my own practice and it is my dream to someday make a change in South Africa as a politician. Without sounding like I am beating my own drum - I am the most educated World Champion fighter there has ever been. With seven University degrees to my credit, I do not see why I can’t become an influential leader to my people in South Africa as a politician and possibly the President in the future.

I would also like to take this opportunity to give advice to young up-and-coming fighters, and athletes in general. My advice to you is have something to fall back on at the end of your career. Get an education or set yourself up with a business and that way you won’t have to stay too long in the sport and risk unnecessary health issues.

I should also mention that boxing has made me who I am today and I will always be involved in the sport in other ways, except stepping into the ring and throwing punches. This could involve managing fighters, sponsoring fighters, and possibly promoting fights.