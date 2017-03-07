Please Donate to Dean Francis’s Just Giving Page

As a boxer Dean Francis was arguably one of the most gifted British super middleweights never to have won a world title. The former British, Commonwealth and European champion never shied away from a challenge and always left everything inside the ring. He was as brave as they come.

In a career spanning 20 years from 1994 to 2014 Dean amassed a very respectable 34-5-1-(26) record. Had it not been for a serious shoulder injury in 2003 it would have been highly likely that Dean would have been crowned world champion. In fact Dean was so talented that in March 2003 after suffering the initial shoulder injury, he fought for nearly 12 rounds with just the left jab for protection against Matthew Barney. Many at ringside believed Dean had done enough to claim the vacant British super middleweight crown but Barney edged him out by the closest of margins.

Unfortunately in January of this year the now 42 year-old father of one was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Dean has been told doctors in the UK that his illness is untreatable and incurable but Deans fellow boxer and good friend IBF bantamweight champion Lee Haskins has set up a justgiving page to help raise £100,000 in order for Dean to have every opportunity to have the best treatment available.

Please click on the link below to donate as much you can to help raise the £100,000 needed to help Dean in the Biggest fight of his life.

click here to donate