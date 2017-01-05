Tweet SecondsOut 2016 Divisional Superlatives



Golovkin: Best Boxer or Puncher?

By Derek Bonnett: As another fruitful year of professional fisticuffs wraps up, SecondsOut has honored boxing’s greatest practitioners and non-participants with such accolades as Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Service to Boxing, etc. However, among the 170 ranked SecondsOut fighters and beyond, a multitude of fighters go unrecognized for their less obvious contributions to the sport inside of a single division. Each fighter brings something special into the ring and honors their weight class with unique qualities.



The following is a divisional breakdown of boxers and the various superlatives I would award them with. There can only be one Fighter of the Year, but here I can honor seventeen separate fighters for being the Best Boxer or Best Puncher in their respective class. I can alert SecondsOut fans of various divisional fighters On the Rise, who one day may be featured in our SecondsOut world rankings. Most of these superlatives are obvious, but some require explanation. For example, the Is He Still Around? award acknowledges fighters for lengthy careers regardless of their success or someone who has fallen off the radar. The Deserves a Title Shot nod refers to a fighter who deserves a chance at SecondsOut’s currently ranked number one fighter in the division in 2016 or one of the current titlists. For example, a current titlist, such as Joseph Parker, could deserve a title shot against the SecondsOut number one rated boxer, such as Anthony Joshua.



These superlatives reflect my own thoughts and were comprised entirely for fun and in the interest of sparking boxing discussion and debate. As usual, for further boxing discourse, contact Derek DBO Bonnett on Facebook.



Happy New Year!





Heavyweight

Best Puncher: Anthony Joshua

Best Boxer: Luis Ortiz

Most Protected: Bogdan Dinu

Is He Still Around?: Tyson Fury

Matchmaker’s Dream: Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

On the Rise: Izu Ugonah

Deserves a Title Shot: Luis Ortiz

Most Fun to Watch: Anthony Joshua

On Their Way Out: Tony Thompson

Underrated: Andy Ruiz Jr.





Cruiserweight

Best Puncher: Dmitry Kudryashov

Best Boxer: Oleksandr Usyk

Most Protected: William Fernando Souza Bezerra

Is He Still Around?: Steve Cunningham

Matchmaker’s Dream: Oleksandr Usyk vs Marco Huck

On the Rise: Michal Cieslak

Deserves a Title Shot: Mairis Breidis

Most Fun to Watch: Denis Lebedev

On Their Way Out: Rakhim Chakhkiev

Underrated: Maxim Vlasov



Light Heavyweight

Best Puncher: Sergey Kovalev

Best Boxer: Andre Ward

Most Protected: Sean Monaghan

Is He Still Around?: Thomas Oosthuizen

Matchmaker’s Dream: Sergey Kovalev vs Andre Ward II

On the Rise: Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Deserves a Title Shot: Joe Smith Jr.

Most Fun to Watch: Joe Smith Jr.

On Their Way Out: Jean Pascal

Underrated: Eleider Alvarez





Super Middleweight

Best Puncher: Callum Smith

Best Boxer: James DeGale

Most Protected: Jesse Hart

Is He Still Around?: Caleb Truax

Matchmaker’s Dream: James DeGale vs Gilberto Ramirez

On the Rise: Zac Dunn

Deserves a Title Shot: Fedor Chudinov

Most Fun to Watch: Callum Smith

On Their Way Out: Daniel Geale

Underrated: Jose Uzcategui



Middleweight

Best Puncher: Gennady Golovkin

Best Boxer: Gennady Golovkin

Most Protected: Yamaguchi Falcao

Is He Still Around?: Elvin Ayala

Matchmaker’s Dream: Danny Jacobs vs Gennady Golovkin

On the Rise: Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Deserves a Title Shot: Chris Eubank Jr.

Most Fun to Watch: Avtandil Khurtsidze

On Their Way Out: Gabriel Rosado

Underrated: Maceij Sulecki



Junior Middleweight

Best Puncher: Jermall Charlo

Best Boxer: Erislandy Lara

Most Protected: Maxime Beausirre

Is He Still Around?: Carson Jones

Matchmaker’s Dream: Jermall Charlo vs Saul Alvarez

On the Rise: Jared Hurd

Deserves a Title Shot: Demetrius Andrade

Most Fun to Watch: Saul Alvarez

On Their Way Out: John Jackson

Underrated: Michel Soro



Welterweight

Best Puncher: Errol Spence Jr.

Best Boxer: Manny Pacquiao

Most Protected: Tewa Kiram

Is He Still Around?: Pablo Cesar Cano

Matchmaker’s Dream: Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford

On the Rise: Konstantin Ponomarev

Deserves a Title Shot: Errol Spence Jr.

Most Fun to Watch: Manny Pacquiao

On Their Way Out: Kevin Bizier

Underrated: Felix Diaz



Junior Welterweight

Best Puncher: Terence Crawford

Best Boxer: Terence Crawford

Most Protected: Jack Catterall

Is He Still Around?: Omar Figueroa Jr.

Matchmaker’s Dream: Terence Crawford vs Julius Indongo

On the Rise: Sergey Lipinets

Deserves a Title Shot: Antonio Orozco

Most Fun to Watch: Terence Crawford

On Their Way Out: Ruslan Provodnikov

Underrated: Jose Zepeda











Lightweight

Best Puncher: Terry Flanagan

Best Boxer: Jorge Linares

Most Protected: Felix Verdejo

Is He Still Around?: Edner Cherry

Matchmaker’s Dream: Jorge Linares vs Terry Flanagan

On the Rise: Luke Campbell

Deserves a Title Shot: Petr Petrov

Most Fun to Watch: Dante Jardon

On Their Way Out: Art Hovhannisyan

Underrated: Richard Commey



Junior Lightweight

Best Puncher: Vasyl Lomachenko

Best Boxer: Vasyl Lomachenko

Most Protected: Gervonta Davis

Is He Still Around?: Billy Dib

Matchmaker’s Dream: Takashi Miura vs Miguel Roman

On the Rise: Liam Walsh

Deserves a Title Shot: Miguel Roman

Most Fun to Watch: Jason Sosa

On Their Way Out: Roman Martinez

Underrated: Claudio Marrero



Featherweight

Best Puncher: Oscar Valdez

Best Boxer: Carl Frampton

Most Protected: Oleg Malynovskyi

Is He Still Around?: Cristian Mijares

Matchmaker’s Dream: Lee Selby vs Carl Frampton

On the Rise: Jorge Lara

Deserves a Title Shot: Josh Warrington

Most Fun to Watch: Leo Santa Cruz

On Their Way Out: Robinson Castellanos

Underrated: Oscar Escandon



Junior Featherweight

Best Puncher: Jonathon Guzman

Best Boxer: Guillermo Rigondeaux

Most Protected: TJ Doheny

Is He Still Around?: Nehomar Cermeno

Matchmaker’s Dream: Shinsuke Yamanaka vs Guillermo Rigondeaux

On the Rise: Moises Flores

Deserves a Title Shot: Rey Vargas

Most Fun to Watch: Hozumi Hasegawa

On Their Way Out: Jonathon Baat

Underrated: Cesar Juarez



Bantamweight

Best Puncher: Shinsuke Yamanaka

Best Boxer: Shinsuke Yamanaka

Most Protected: Tassana Sanpattan

Is He Still Around?: Julio Cesar Miranda

Matchmaker’s Dream: Shinsuke Yamanaka vs Jamie McDonnell

On the Rise: Takuma Inoue

Deserves a Title Shot: Luis Nery

Most Fun to Watch: Shinsuke Yamanaka

On Their Way Out: Anselmo Moreno

Underrated: Liborio Solis



Junior Bantamweight

Best Puncher: Naoya Inoue

Best Boxer: Roman Gonzalez

Most Protected: Rex Tso

Is He Still Around?: Sonny Boy Jaro

Matchmaker’s Dream: Roman Gonzalez vs Naoya Inoue

On the Rise: Khalid Yafai

Deserves a Title Shot: Carlos Cuadras

Most Fun to Watch: Roman Gonzalez

On Their Way Out: Kohei Kono

Underrated: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai





Flyweight

Best Puncher: Kazuto Ioka

Best Boxer: Donnie Nietes

Most Protected: Nawaphon Kaikanha

Matchmaker’s Dream: Donnie Nietes vs Kazuto Ioka

On the Rise: Felix Alvarado

Deserves a Title Shot: Daigo Higa

Most Fun to Watch: John Riel Casimero

On Their Way Out: Amnat Ruenroeng

Underrated: Zou Shiming



Junior Flyweight

Best Puncher: Kosei Tanaka

Best Boxer: Pedro Guevara

Most Protected: Carlos Canizales

Is He Still Around?: Kompayak Porpramook

Matchmaker’s Dream: Kosei Tanaka vs Pedro Guevara

On the Rise: Angel Acosta

Deserves a Title Shot: Pedro Guevara

Most Fun to Watch: Akira Yaegashi

On Their Way Out: Raul Garcia

Underrated: Jesse Espinas



Strawweight

Best Puncher: Petchmanee Kokietgym

Best Boxer: Wanheng Menayothin

Most Protected: Panya Pradabsri

Is He Still Around?: Nkosinathi Joyi

Matchmaker’s Dream: Knockout CP Freshmart vs Wanheng Menayothin

On the Rise: Melvin Jerusalem

Deserves a Title Shot: Simphiwe Khonco

Most Fun to Watch: Katsunari Takayama

On Their Way Out: Merlito Sabillo

Underrated: Jose Argumedo



For further boxing discussion, contact Derek DBO Bonnett on Facebook.

Josh Warrington: Title bound? pic Lawrence Lustig



Joe Smith Jr.: Are we having fun yet?





