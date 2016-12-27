SecondsOut Promoter Of The Year: Bob Arum 2000 Not Out

By Andrew Rivera: From his first card when Muhammad Ali defeated George Chuvalo in 1967, to Card No. 2,000 earlier this past November when junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko (7-1, 5KOs), dismantled Nicholas Walters. Bob Arum continues to be one of boxings top promoters world wide.

With his boxing milestone we recognize Bob Arum as Distinguished Service Award for 2016.

He has promoted a who’s-who of boxing greats , from Ali, Alexis Arguello, Oscar Delahoya , Julio Caesar Chavez, Marvin Hagler, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, the list can go on and on.



He even promoted dare devil Evil Knivel.

He had promoted almost 600 world title fights.

I recently saw a list from Espn boxing writer Dan Rafael, where Arum rated his top 5 bouts promoted. Arum listed Leonard-Hagler, Hagler-Hearns, De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad, Ali-Joe Frazier II and Mayweather-Pacquiao as his favorites.

Anytime I have asked to speak to him he has always been open and respectful.



I remember when I interviewed him in Fort Worth, Texas when Paulie Ayala was taking on Hugo Dianzo in a super bantamweight title fight . Arum asked me to go back stage and if I didn’t mind speaking to one of his younger fighters? I said sure.

They took me back stairs and a fighter fighting for he second time as a pro was a young Puerto Rican named Miguel Cotto.

We all know how great Cotto became, but it was Arum who was already looking for his next star to promote on his way to 2000.

Let’s hope he continues to look for the next stars

December 24, 2016