Warren Signs Pioneering Deal With BT

Promoter Frank Warren and his pioneering boxing channel BoxNation have signed a multi-year deal with the multimedia and telecommunications giant, BT.

The landmark deal will see Warren promote 20 premium live boxing events a year that will be simulcast on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The ground-breaking deal will see a further ten events per year, including top tier pay-per-view events and other high-quality domestic shows broadcast, exclusively on BoxNation.

A total of 30 live televised boxing events per year will see Frank Warren cement his place as Europe’s most active Promoter.

BoxNation, the UK’s first and only dedicated boxing channel, will be now be included in BT Sport’s pack of channels and made available to all new and existing BT Sport customers as part of their subscription.

The pioneering deal offers Frank Warren, BT, EE and BoxNation the chance to work collectively in expanding the popularity and customer reach of boxing in the UK.

With BoxNation being added to the BT channel pack, all BT Sport and BoxNation customers will now be able to enjoy the very best international and domestic live fights, classic fight footage from Warren’s 35 year archive, award-winning documentaries, originally produced content, weekly magazine shows and interviews with current and former fighters.

The Channel of Champions, BoxNation, is currently available on major platforms including Sky, Freeview, Virgin, TalkTalk, online and apps, for just £12 a month showing live fights both internationally and domestically, as well as non-stop 24-hour quality boxing programming.

BT and EE’s mobile customers will also be able to watch on the BT Sport App, and this will mean Frank Warren’s events are able to reach an unrivalled audience in the UK.

In addition to the huge distribution growth this new partnership will deliver, Frank Warren and BoxNation are set to propel their business to a new level after this monster deal with the largest multimedia and telecommunications company in the UK.

This ground-breaking deal, combined with BoxNation’s existing PPV functionality, is set to give the channel the ability to deliver the very biggest and globally significant boxing events and stars to the UK.

Delia Bushell, managing director BT TV and BT Sport said: “BT’s mission has always been to make top tier sport available to more people, offering unbeatable value.”

“Our expanding list of sports rights will now include BoxNation and exclusive access to boxing World title bouts, all included in the price of the BT Sport subscription. We are taking the fight to our rivals in 2017 and we’ll be in great shape.”

Frank Warren, Hall of Fame Promoter and Chairman of BoxNation said: “I’m delighted that I have signed a deal to bring boxing to BT Sport. This is the beginning of a new era for the sport in this country and I am delighted to be working exclusively with a broadcast and telecommunications powerhouse in BT.

“Iconic fight nights have the ability capture the imagination of the public, and I am looking forward to building some fantastic events with BT Sport.

"This long-term deal will give BT Sport customers access to BoxNation and my talented stable of fighters and we are delighted to be giving BoxNation, a channel we have worked so hard to build, the vast distribution it deserves.

"I am looking forward to doing what I do best, building boxing stars and promoting memorable events. 30 events a year across both BT Sport and BoxNation will allow me to give my fighters the contests and exposure to become household names.

November 13, 2016