Logan Paul cites 'mental issue' in not being able to finish 'wobbly' KSI (video)

It may not have been one for the purists, but with a knockdown, points deducted and a split decision, KSI vs Logan Paul 2 was certainly eventful.

The main event between the pair of YouTubers, who boast incredible social media followings, went the way of Britain’s KSI, leaving Paul frustrated at his inability to finish his hurt rival earlier in their six-round contest.

American Paul spoke to our Radio Rahim immediately after a tough loss.