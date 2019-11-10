Seconds Out
Logan Paul cites 'mental issue' in not being able to finish 'wobbly' KSI (video)

Main NewsNov 10, 2019by Danny FlexenDanny Flexen

A disconsolate Logan Paul speaks to our Radio Rahim following his close and eventful defeat to KSI in their rematch

It may not have been one for the purists, but with a knockdown, points deducted and a split decision, KSI vs Logan Paul 2 was certainly eventful.

 

The main event between the pair of YouTubers, who boast incredible social media followings, went the way of Britain’s KSI, leaving Paul frustrated at his inability to finish his hurt rival earlier in their six-round contest.

 

American Paul spoke to our Radio Rahim immediately after a tough loss.

 

KSI Logan Paul
