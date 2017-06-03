Ask The Editors
03 JUNE 2017
Klitschko: When A Loss Is A Victory


By Wladimir Klitschko: At the end of April I competed against Anthony Joshua, and thereby took on the greatest of all challenges: In front of 90,000 spectators in a sold-out Wembley Stadium in London – as well as a TV audience of millions in more than 150 countries – I fought the fight of my life against the 28-year-old Englishman. I competed to conquer the best of the best. Sadly, I failed to achieve my goal. The outcome was that my opponent won the fight. But despite this, and however absurd it may sound, I also left the ring victorious.

 

 

 

To read the entire article Click here




